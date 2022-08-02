Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Crash shuts down Fruitville Road

A crash closed Fruitville Road east of I-75 Tuesday morning.
A crash closed Fruitville Road east of I-75 Tuesday morning.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash between a semitrailer and a sedan closed down Fruitville Road east on I-75 for a few hours Tuesday morning the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

One person was injured and taken to a hospital. The crash, which happened about 8:45 a.m. at Debreca Road, closed Fruitville in both directions for a time.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

