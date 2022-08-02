Crash shuts down Fruitville Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash between a semitrailer and a sedan closed down Fruitville Road east on I-75 for a few hours Tuesday morning the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

One person was injured and taken to a hospital. The crash, which happened about 8:45 a.m. at Debreca Road, closed Fruitville in both directions for a time.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

