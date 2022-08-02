Boys & Girls Club accepting applications for the after school programs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Great Futures Academy for students under the age of 12 and teenagers is now accepting applications for their after school programs.

The programs serve students from Sarasota and DeSoto counties and are launching on Aug. 8 in six different locations. The Great Futures Academy offers students arts and crafts, help with homework, and practical skills like healthy habits. The teen program offers students entrepreneurial training, planning for college or the workforce, and civic engagement.

All of the programs help students reach educational success and develop leadership skills. According to the Boys & Girls Clubs team program director, Caroline Nigro, students gain a sense of community from being a part of the program.

“Everyone who comes in the club, not only gets to engage in these wonderful programs but they have a sense of community and a sense of family here,” said Nigro. “Their ability to grow with great staff, leadership, and really become great stewards of their community.”

Many students starting off in the Great Futures Academy continue participating until their high school graduation, said Nigro. In those cases, staff gets to watch students grow up and become successful individuals, said Nigro.

“It’s a really special feeling to be able to see the kids grow, their personal growth and their development and interests, and see how they develop into the person they are going to become,” said Nigro. “It’s a very special position to be in, to watch these young people grow.”

Nigro said that if the community is uncertain about joining they can stop by for a visit and meet the staff. The Boys & Girls Clubs wants the community to know they are a safe place to go to, not just for the programs, said Nigro.

