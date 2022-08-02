ABC7 Chalkboard Champions Day of Giving

Advertise With Us
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 and Carl Reynolds Law has teamed up Tuesday for the Chalkboard Champions Day of Giving.

You can donate at each location.

Stop by any of four Carl Reynolds Law locations to drop off school supplies or cash donations.

  • BRADENTON — 820 43rd Street West
  • SARASOTA — 3400 South Tamiami Trail #304b
  • VENICE — 389 Commercial Court, Suite C
  • LAKEWOOD RANCH — 11509 Palmbrush Trail, Suite 204

You can also make a cash donation via Venmo here.

Let’s make sure all of our local teachers have the tools they need to succeed!

