19-year-old in critical condition after Fruitville Road crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tuesday morning crash between a sedan and a semitrailer has left a 19-year-old Sarasota man in critical condition, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Fruitville Road, east of I-75 at Debrecen Road. Investigators say the sedan driven by the Sarasota man was heading north on Debrecen Road approaching Fruitville. As the sedan pulled into the intersection, he pulled into the path of the semi, heading west on Fruitville.

The road was closed in both directions for more than two hours. the Sarasota man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, troopers said. The 67-year-old semi driver was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.

