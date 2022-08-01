Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Venice police catch up to suspected scooter thieves

Travis Sickler and Sarah Lindeborn
Travis Sickler and Sarah Lindeborn(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have arrested two people suspected of stealing a scooter July 27 from a home in Venice.

Travis Sickler, 24, and Sarah Lindeborn, 25, were charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and dealing in stolen property. Venice police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigated the theft of a 2022 Honda Scooter from Beach Manor Circle in Venice.

Surveillance video showed the pair putting the scooter in the back of a pickup truck shortly before 8:30 p.m. and fleeing the area.

The pair was arrested July 29 after the images were posted and shared on social media, police said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 arrested in unlicensed contractor sting
Manatee County Sheriff unlicensed contractor sting nets 8 arrests
Carlie Brucia's kidnapping was caught on surveillance footage
Convicted killer of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia dies in prison
Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting
16-year-old shot and killed in Bradenton, suspect arrested
No Swim advisories at several Manatee County beaches.
No-Swim advisories issued for three more Manatee County beaches
Siesta Key beach
Some ‘No Swim’ advisories lifted in Sarasota County

Latest News

Sarasota deputies to focus attention where pedestrians are most at risk
Jury duty phone scam reported in Manatee County
John Scalzi's Monday forecast.
Rain chances will go up this week on the Suncoast
Florida gasoline prices continue to slide