Venice police catch up to suspected scooter thieves

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have arrested two people suspected of stealing a scooter July 27 from a home in Venice.

Travis Sickler, 24, and Sarah Lindeborn, 25, were charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and dealing in stolen property. Venice police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigated the theft of a 2022 Honda Scooter from Beach Manor Circle in Venice.

Surveillance video showed the pair putting the scooter in the back of a pickup truck shortly before 8:30 p.m. and fleeing the area.

The pair was arrested July 29 after the images were posted and shared on social media, police said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.