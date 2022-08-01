Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Ultra-processed foods linked with cognitive decline, study says

A new study has found a link between a diet high in ultra-processed foods and the rate of...
A new study has found a link between a diet high in ultra-processed foods and the rate of cognitive decline.(NHS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) – If you want to protect your brain from dementia, it might be time to rethink those quick and convenient meals.

A new study has linked ultra-processed food to cognitive decline.

The study was presented Monday at the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in San Diego.

Researchers followed over 10,000 Brazilians for up to 10 years. Their average age was 51 years old.

The study found that men and women who ate the most ultra-processed foods had a 28% faster rate of global cognitive decline.

They also had a 25% faster rate of executive function decline compared to people who ate the least amount of overly-processed food.

The study defined ultra-processed foods as “industrial formulations of oils, fats, sugars, starch, and protein isolates that contain little or no whole foods, and they typically include flavorings, colorings, emulsifiers, and other cosmetic additives.”

