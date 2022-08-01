Sarasota students receive free backpacks at Ringling College

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 500 backpacks of all different colors were loaded with school supplies for students on Sunday as part of a back-to-school giveaway. The event featured free food and haircuts, as well.

The giveaway had music and inflatable bounce houses for students to celebrate the end of summer. Sarasota Police Department partnered on this event to be a part of the community they protect and serve every day, according to Melanie Thomas, the founder of Greatness Beyond Measure.

“There are some organizations, some people, some individuals that care about us,” said Thomas. “Our mission at Greatness Beyond Measure is empowerment for life. Believe it, achieve it, ignite a genius.”

Students who attended the event also learned about virtual reality and got to use a virtual reality headset. According to Thomas, students need the opportunities to learn about new advancements that could turn into future jobs.

“Our young people need to be on the cutting edge of what’s going on and know not just about it, but how to operate it,” said Thomas.

The same event will be taking place next weekend in Palmetto with another 500 backpacks being handed out. That location will partner with Palmetto Police Department instead.

