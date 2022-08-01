Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Sarasota students receive free backpacks at Ringling College

Greatness Beyond Measure and Barbershop Men of Prayer partnered with Sarasota Police Department to get students school ready
book bag giveaway SPD
book bag giveaway SPD(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 500 backpacks of all different colors were loaded with school supplies for students on Sunday as part of a back-to-school giveaway. The event featured free food and haircuts, as well.

The giveaway had music and inflatable bounce houses for students to celebrate the end of summer. Sarasota Police Department partnered on this event to be a part of the community they protect and serve every day, according to Melanie Thomas, the founder of Greatness Beyond Measure.

“There are some organizations, some people, some individuals that care about us,” said Thomas. “Our mission at Greatness Beyond Measure is empowerment for life. Believe it, achieve it, ignite a genius.”

Students who attended the event also learned about virtual reality and got to use a virtual reality headset. According to Thomas, students need the opportunities to learn about new advancements that could turn into future jobs.

“Our young people need to be on the cutting edge of what’s going on and know not just about it, but how to operate it,” said Thomas.

The same event will be taking place next weekend in Palmetto with another 500 backpacks being handed out. That location will partner with Palmetto Police Department instead.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 arrested in unlicensed contractor sting
Manatee County Sheriff unlicensed contractor sting nets 8 arrests
Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting
16-year-old shot and killed in Bradenton, suspect arrested
No Swim advisories at several Manatee County beaches.
No Swim advisories issued for three more Manatee County beaches
Motorcyclist dies after crash on U.S. 41
Siesta Key beach
Some ‘No Swim’ advisories lifted in Sarasota County

Latest News

Mural of Baseball star Buck O'Neil
Buck O’Neil honored with key to the city of Sarasota
ABC7 News at 11pm - July 30, 2022
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - July 30, 2022
Good Morning Suncoast 6am - July 30, 2022