Sarasota deputies to focus attention where pedestrians are most at risk

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office will be increasing patrols in areas most dangerous to...
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office will be increasing patrols in areas most dangerous to pedestrians and bicyclists.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies will be conducting extra patrols in several areas in Sarasota County prone to pedestrian fatalities, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The sheriff’s office has received funding for a High Visibility Enforcement initiative for overtime hours to conduct operations and special training on Florida’s bicycle and pedestrian laws, procedures, and best practices.

The special patrols will begin Aug. 8 and continue through May 12, 2023.

The locations of the increased enforcement were selected based on statistical crash data. They are:

  • Stickney Point Road from Swift to Beneva roads.
  • Bee Ridge Road from Village Green Drive to Maceachen Boulevard; Sawyer Road to Bond Place; and Maxfield Drive to I-75.
  • Fruitville Road from Houle Avenue to Paramount Drive.
  • South Tamiami Trail from Park Place to Jacaranda Boulevard; E. Seminole Drive to Sunset Beach Drive; Beneva Road to North Lakepointe Boulevard; and Blackburn Point Road to E. Bay Street.

Enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education however, violations may result in warnings or citations, officials said.

Funding for this initiative is provided through a contract with the University of North Florida and the Institute of Police Technology and Management, in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

