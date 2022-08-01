Advertise With Us
Rain chances will go up this week on the Suncoast

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our rain chances have been lower than normal for many days. That should end this week as additional moisture moves in.

Storms today will build inland along the sea breeze in the late afternoon and drift back toward the coast in the early evening. Coverage will be less than average but better than the last few days. Then tomorrow and Wednesday, the rain chances return to about seasonable values with additional moisture in the atmosphere and a stronger southeast wind.

This is the first day of August and traditionally the most active part of the hurricane season is about to start. Currently, there are no chances for tropical cyclone development over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center. However, history shows a rapid ramp-up in activity should be expected.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

