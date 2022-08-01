Neighbors react to deadly shooting in their Bradenton apartment complex, 16-year-old is dead and a 15-year-old is charged with his murder

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Neighbors in the Garden Walk in Bradenton are saddened over the deadly shooting that happened on Friday night in their apartment complex. A 16-year-old boy is dead, and a 15 year old is charged with second degree murder.

“I’m shocked,” said Jane Berman, a Garden Walk resident. “I was walking to 7-Eleven and the whole area was cordoned off, and there were like 10 police cars and it was very concerning.”

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was with the group inside a car in the parking lot of the complex. When he got out, he fired multiple shots as the vehicle was leaving, striking one of the teens in the car. The victim later dying at the hospital.

“We believe they were meeting there for some type of sale, that probably involved drugs, we haven’t been able to confirm that yet,” said Randy Warren, a spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. “But these are the kinds of illegal transactions that are going on.”

The young suspect turning himself into authorities on Saturday. Neighbors and authorities say this shooting death is even more difficult because of the ages of those involved.

“It’s disturbing because we’ve got kids that should be at home, their parents should be keeping an eye on them, know what they’re up to,” said Warren. “And they’re out engaging in criminal activity, they’re obtaining guns we know not legally.”

The suspect remains in the Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center. It’s not yet known if he’ll be charged as a juvenile or an adult.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is following all leads. They are continuing with their investigation.

