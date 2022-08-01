Jury duty phone scam reported in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - If you get a call from someone saying you’ve missed jury duty and you need to pay a fine -- hang up, the clerk of the Manatee County Court says.

Clerk Angelina Colonneso is warning residents her office has gotten reports of a phone scam being run in the area.

The scammer calls and says you missed jury duty and now must pay a fine with prepaid gift cards that they must send to the clerk’s office.

“The Clerk & Comptroller’s office will never initiate contact with a resident unprompted,” a news release from the clerk’s office says.

A summons for jury duty summons always comes by mail, not by phone or email, officials say.

The Florida Attorney General’s office also advises citizens to never give personal or financial information over the phone to a stranger, especially if the caller acts aggressively. Anyone asking for payments to be made through a gift card is a scammer.

Also be wary of caller ID, as this can be spoofed, making a phone call look like it is coming from a real source, the news release says.

If you have any questions about a jury duty summons or service, contact the Manatee County Clerk’s office at 941-748-7407.

Sarasota County residents with questions should call 941-861-8000.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.