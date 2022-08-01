Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Florida gasoline prices continue to slide

(WVLT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices plummeted an average of 17 cents per gallon last week, continuing what is now a seven-week streak of declines. The state average has now dropped a total of 96 cents per gallon since mid-June.

The state average is back below $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly five months. On Sunday, the state average for regular unleaded was $3.93 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since March 5.

“However, it’s too early to tell just how long these sub-$4 gas prices will hang around,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Oil and gasoline futures prices made notable gains last week. This could cause falling gas prices to level out or potentially increase, but it’s too early to tell.”

The average full tank of gas now costs about $14 less than it did when pump prices were at their peak in mid-June. At that time, when the state average was $4.89 per gallon, drivers paid $73 to fill an average 15-gallon tank of gas. Now, that same 15-gallon tank costs around $59.

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.18), Naples ($4.13), Fort Lauderdale ($4.04)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.70), Melbourne-Titusville ($3.74), The Villages ($3.75)

