Buck O’Neil honored with key to the city of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil Jr. was honored with both a key to the city and a mural for his substantial contributions to baseball. Buck was a member of the negro league world series championship in 1942 with the Kansas City Monarchs.

The key to the city was awarded by Vice Mayor Kyle Battie in celebration of Buck O’Neil’s Legacy. The mural was made possible by Walter Gilbert and the Gilbert Mural Initiative. It is located in the Rosemary District of Sarasota and serves to honor the baseball giant.

Mr. Gilbert described Buck O’Neil’s legacy, “Mr. O’Neil is from here, he grew up here, he learned the game here before he had to leave and go away to school to play baseball” Gilbert continued to say “He played in the negro leagues and was the first black coach in major league baseball. He was a phenomenal man all around”.

