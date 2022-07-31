Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

McDonald’s ends test of meatless burger in US

McDonald's said it will be ending its test run of a plant-based burger called the McPlant.
McDonald's said it will be ending its test run of a plant-based burger called the McPlant.(Source: McDonald’s via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is ending a trial run of the McPlant burger.

The McPlant is made with a plant-based protein, produced by Beyond Meat.

The test run generated a lot of interest in Beyond Meat with investors. However, Beyond Meat’s stock slid more than 5% Thursday.

Investors seem excited about Beyond Meat’s next move, Beyond Fried Chicken, which is coming to KFC.

McDonald’s future plans for the McPlant burger are unclear for now.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 arrested in unlicensed contractor sting
Manatee County Sheriff unlicensed contractor sting nets 8 arrests
Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting
16-year-old shot and killed in Bradenton, suspect arrested
Motorcyclist dies after crash on U.S. 41
No Swim advisories at several Manatee County beaches.
No Swim advisories issued for three more Manatee County beaches
Siesta Key beach
Some ‘No Swim’ advisories lifted in Sarasota County

Latest News

A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Original "Star Trek" cast member Nichelle Nichols poses at the premiere of the new television...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89
ABC7 News at 11pm - July 30, 2022
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - July 30, 2022
Good Morning Suncoast 6am - July 30, 2022