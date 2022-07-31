Hot Sunday, thunderstorms are back for the workweek!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At SRQ we tied the record high of 96° Friday, missed it by one degree Saturday with a high of 95°. Sunday’s record is 97°, set in 1927. We’ll be in the neighborhood, but our afternoon sea breeze could keep us away from the record. Afternoon storms will be at a minimum again Sunday, but a much better chance returns for the coming week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Many beaches still have No Swim advisories as of Sunday morning.

Tropics are quiet with no storms over at least the next 5 days. Nore dust from the Sahara will push across the Atlantic into the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico during the week, which will suppress tropical storm development.

Beach conditions Sunday morning (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.