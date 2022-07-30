Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No swim advisories issued for multiple Sarasota County beaches
8 arrested in unlicensed contractor sting
Manatee County Sheriff unlicensed contractor sting nets 8 arrests
No swim advisories in place at seven Sarasota County beach and swim areas and one Manatee...
Residents and visitors react to No Swim advisories at multiple beaches in Sarasota County and one in Manatee County
Motorcyclist dies after crash on U.S. 41
A "no-swim" advisory has been issued for four beaches in Manatee County.
Manatee County issues swim advisories at three more beaches

Latest News

Terra Ceia Bay in Palmetto Susan Humphreys
Hot Weekend!
thumbnail
Futurecast
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits with Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States...
US envoy: Russia intends to dissolve Ukraine from world map