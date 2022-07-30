Tell me the odds! Suncoast professor shares lottery tips ahead of big drawing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s a lot on the line with more than a billion in the Mega-Millions jackpot, so what numbers should you bank on this week?

The Mega-Millions lottery is swelling into one of the largest in history, $1.28 billion now in the pot after several rounds of drawings have failed to produce a winner. As many Suncoast residents are buying up tickets while the game is hot, a mathematics professor is sharing some insight on how to improve your--let’s face it--very slim odds.

With millions of people around the country snatching up tickets, the odds are not looking good.

“Your chances of winning are 1 in 302,575,350,” Dennis Runde, a mathematics professor with the State College of Florida, said.

So, what’s the best strategy for picking out numbers? Your lucky number or your anniversary might be a tempting pick for the romantic among us, but Runde recommends you steer clear of those temptations.

The best bet, he says, is keeping it random. That may sound straightforward, but it’s very unnatural for people to blind themselves willingly.

“Truly random is very difficult for the human being to do without help,” Runde said.

Luckily, we don’t have to rely on our own intuition.

To generate truly random numbers, Runde advises using the “random” feature on a calculator or perhaps use the quick pick option when buying your lottery ticket. Another way, for fans of old-fashioned methods, is to draw up a table of numbers, look away and slap your finger on the chart.

Runde demonstrated with a table listing numbers 1 through 25, letting his finger sail onto the white board.

“So, I just picked the number three,” Runde said. “So, if I went to buy a ticket today maybe that’d be a good way for me to pick my Powerball number.”

The professor wants everyone to keep in mind our brains are apt to trick us by making us second-guess what a random set of numbers looks like. For instance, he said, most people won’t pick 1 as their first number or allow themselves to select the same number twice in a row. That’s because neither of those choices feel random, but the truth is those outcomes are just as likely as any other.

He showed us an example, holding up a lottery ticket.

“So, 11 followed by 12,” he said tracing the numbers with a finger. “Sure, that’s random.”

His advice could sway your odds slightly, but Runde emphasized again and again, you had better not get your hopes up. Even with the purchase of several tickets, you have a better shot at getting a royal flush on your first poker hand.

Analyzing lottery odds isn’t an exact science, he said. If it were, well, he wouldn’t be standing in a classroom interviewing with a local news station.

“I’d be winning lotteries on a regular basis,” Runde said with a chuckle.

Although so much of his life has been built around numbers, Runde admits mathematics isn’t the most jaw-dropping subject for many students walking the halls of his school. However, he notices ears always perk up when discussions on betting inevitably make their way into his lectures.

So, while he doesn’t want to see his students blow tons of money on lottery tickets, he said seeing young minds drawn to a math lesson is a jackpot in his eyes.

“In math class whenever you can get something to spark interest or imagination in students, it’s a good thing” he said.

The next Mega-Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. ET.

