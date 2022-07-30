Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
No Swim advisories issued for three more Manatee County beaches

No Swim advisories at several Manatee County beaches.
No Swim advisories at several Manatee County beaches.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - No swim advisories at several beaches in Manatee County impacting a Friday beach day for many people.

“We can’t go in the water, we are bummed,” said Alison, a Lakewood Ranch resident. “Thankfully, the humidity is not too terrible.”

High bacteria levels have been detected at Manatee Public Beach, the north section of the Bayfront Park Beach on Anna Maria and the north section of Coquina Beach. Palma Sola South continues to have an advisory in place as well. Health officials say they believe they know the reason why.

“The rain will catch bacteria filled with feces, animal feces and it will run it off into the water,” said Christopher Tittel, Communications Director for the Manatee County Health Department. “So what we might be seeing here is the result of heavy rains.”

It’s not recommended for beachgoers to go into the water at these locations. Health officials say people can get sick, especially if they have a weak immune system or an open cut.

“I think they are monitored well enough from the county, so I think they take pretty good care,” said Deb Schoenwether, a Bradenton resident. “And if they tell you not go in, then we’ll know not to go in.”

For people wanting to get in the water, a lot of these beaches had sections still open for swimming. Lifeguards were not allowing anyone in the water in areas where the no swim advisory was in effect.

“It’s a little disappointing, the freedom to not be able to go everywhere,” said Taylor Schoenwether, a Coquina Beach visitor from Michigan. “But we’ve had a couple good beach days down here, so just coming out here and be able to sit out here is still pretty nice.”

Manatee County Health officials say more tests will be don on Monday. They should have the results by Tuesday.

