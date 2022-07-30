Hot Weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The heat continues for the weekend. Friday tied the record high at SRQ at 96°, that record last set in 2011. Saturday’s record is also 96°, and we will be close this afternoon and Sunday. Thunderstorms will be minimal for the weekend, but the afternoon storms return for the workweek. That’s good news because we need the rain and an afternoon storm cools us down!

Tropics stay quiet into early August. More dry dust from the Sahara is pushing over the Atlantic this weekend, then over Florida and the Gulf of Mexico next week. That dust keeps tropical activity down and brings us spectacular sunsets and sunrises.

Feels like (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.