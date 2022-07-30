Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Bradenton Marauders celebrate historical negro league team

Craig Warzecha, Morris Paskell and Lydia Copeland at LECOM Park
Craig Warzecha, Morris Paskell and Lydia Copeland at LECOM Park(James Hill)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Marauders hosted a tribute night for one very important local baseball player and his team. Morris Paskell played for the Bradenton Nine devils, the city’s historical negro league team. From 1937 to 1956, the Nine Devils played baseball on the same field in LECOM park.

Paskell started the night off by throwing the first pitch. According to the former player, being back around the game he loves in the ballpark he used to play in made him feel like being at home again. Friday is a tribute to the Bradenton Nine Devils baseball team.

Saturday night the Marauders are offering free backpacks for the first 500 kids ages 12 and under.

