16-year-old shot and killed in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The shooting happened on Friday night in the parking lot of the Garden Walk Condos. Deputies responded to the call just after 6 p.m. and learned that several males were sitting in a parked car when another male got into the car.

Shortly after getting into the vehicle, the teenager got out and started shooting at the car as it drove to the east side of the complex. One of the passengers in the car was hit and taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital by his friends.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital and detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigate Unit are following leads. One juvenile suspect has been identified, but no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

