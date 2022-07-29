Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.

For questions about the park, call 941-426-1692.

The FWC has published a “Living with Alligators” guide, which has handy information about how we can appreciate and coexist with alligators. The guide is available online.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.