Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting

Warm Mineral Springs Park
Warm Mineral Springs Park(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.

For questions about the park, call 941-426-1692.

The FWC has published a “Living with Alligators” guide, which has handy information about how we can appreciate and coexist with alligators. The guide is available online.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No swim advisories issued for multiple Sarasota County beaches
Video footage shows two suspects believed to have stolen cash and jewelry from a Bradenton...
Burglars posing as pest control workers, Bradenton police warn
William Heagney
Sarasota man sentenced to life after soliciting sex with teen
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
No swim advisories in place at seven Sarasota County beach and swim areas and one Manatee...
Residents and visitors react to No Swim advisories at multiple beaches in Sarasota County and one in Manatee County

Latest News

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Tampa man pleads guilty in fatal “nitrous oxide” crash
An overturned truck is slowing traffic on State Road 70 at Natalie Way.
Overturned truck slowing traffic on State Road 70
8 arrested in unlicensed contractor sting
Manatee County Sheriff unlicensed contractor sting nets 8 arrests
A "no-swim" advisory has been issued for four beaches in Manatee County.
Manatee County issues swim advisories at three more beaches