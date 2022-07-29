Advertise With Us
Some ‘No Swim’ advisories lifted in Sarasota County

Siesta Key beach
Siesta Key beach(Cindy Desmond | WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The “No Swim” advisories that have been in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Caspersen Beach and Manasota Key since Thursday, July 28 have been lifted. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results today that were at a satisfactory level for enterococcus bacteria meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state recreational water standards at those locations.

Brohard Beach, Venice Fishing Pier, and Ringling Causeway/ Bird Key Park remain under the advisory. FDOH will take more samples will be taken Monday.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County monitors water quality weekly at 16 sites along Sarasota’s 34 miles of beaches. The intent of this program is to provide county residents and visitors with accurate, up-to-date information on the water quality at our beaches. Click here for beach water testing results.

When making beach day plans, be sure to check the latest reports on beach conditions.

Visit https://ourgulfenvironment.net and click on water monitoring and then bacterial testing to check beach water testing results of area Gulf beaches.

