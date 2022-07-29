Shooting reported on 19th Street in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police say they are investigating a shooting late Thursday night on 19th Street.

Around midnight Friday, the department sent out an advisory on Twitter, saying the crime scene had 19th Street closed to traffic between North Orange Avenue and Central Avenue.

The tweet says the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. No additional information about injuries or arrests has been provided. Police have not yet responded to ABC7′s request for additional information.

🚧🚔🚨 We’re currently investing a shooting that occurred on 19th Street. It appears to be an isolated incident. Currently the crime scene has 19th Street closed to traffic between N. Orange Ave & Central Ave. Please avoid the area. No further information available at this time. pic.twitter.com/rF2h8RmqQT — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) July 29, 2022

