Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Shooting reported on 19th Street in Sarasota

(wcax)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police say they are investigating a shooting late Thursday night on 19th Street.

Around midnight Friday, the department sent out an advisory on Twitter, saying the crime scene had 19th Street closed to traffic between North Orange Avenue and Central Avenue.

The tweet says the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. No additional information about injuries or arrests has been provided. Police have not yet responded to ABC7′s request for additional information.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No swim advisories issued for multiple Sarasota County beaches
Video footage shows two suspects believed to have stolen cash and jewelry from a Bradenton...
Burglars posing as pest control workers, Bradenton police warn
William Heagney
Sarasota man sentenced to life after soliciting sex with teen
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say

Latest News

gf11
Gone Fishin' - July 28, 2022
mc heat
Manatee County heat advisory
No swim advisories issued for multiple local beaches
No swim advisories issued for multiple local beaches
ABC7 News at 11pm - July 28, 2022