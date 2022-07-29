Residents and visitors react to no swim advisory at seven beaches in Sarasota County and one in Manatee County

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - No Swim Advisory signs could be seen at beaches and swim areas in Sarasota County, from the northern part of the county all the way to the south and everywhere in between. Seven beaches experiencing higher than normal bacteria levels in the county. Palma Sola South in Manatee County also continues to have a No Swim Advisory. Experts say runoff from the rain is the likely culprit.

“When water comes from all over into a discharge location, then the concentrations could be high,” said Abbey Tyrna, Executive Director of Suncoast Waterkeeper. “It’s likely caused by a rain event pushing water from our landscapes into the bay.”

One woman and her husband enjoying the water at Bird Key, not even knowing about the no swim advisory until after getting out of the water.

“Not that good, let me tell you, I wish I would’ve known before I got in the water and stayed there for an hour-and-half,” said Lori Kahn.

Despite the warning, many beachgoers at Siesta Beach still making the most of a hot day by cooling off in the Gulf waters.

“It’s a little bit concerning, but we only have one week of vacation for the year, so we’re taking advantage of it,” Amanda Amann, a Siesta Beach visitor from Kentucky.

Health officials say swimming in these waters is not recommended while a No Swim Advisory is in place.

“People who have immune system problems can be affected by the water,” said Steve Huard, Spokesperson for the Sarasota County Health Department. “If you got a rash or an open wound on your skin, that can become infected, if you ingest the water, it can cause diarrhea.”

Health department officials say they test water at these beaches once a week. Suncoast Waterkeeper says they test the water at 11 different locations where Sarasota and Manatee Counties don’t.

“You don’t want to be swimming around poop bacteria, I don’t want to be swimming around poop bacteria,” said Tyrna. Take caution and be aware.”

County health officials say these no swim advisories could be lifted by as early as Friday afternoon.

The seven Sarasota County beaches impacted by the No Swim Advisory include Bird Key/Ringling Causeway, Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key.

