Rain chances slowly going up

Some changes next week
Still only a few afternoon storms expected
Still only a few afternoon storms expected(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The dry air which has shut down our normal afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be thinning out over the weekend. This will allow for an isolated shower or two during the afternoon and evening but that rain chance is still rather scant. We will see mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by a few fair weather cumulus clouds during the afternoon. There will be a sea breeze developing later in the day and this will be the catalyst for an isolated storm popping up. The rain chance on both Saturday and Sunday is at 30% for late day storms.

Highs will be in the mid 90s for most on Saturday and Sunday and right around 90 at area beaches. We will see heat indices approach triple digits by 2 p.m. so try to stay cool by seeking shade or airconditioned buildings during the heat of the day. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and try to get your workout or bike ride in during the morning and early evening.

Better chances for rain next week
Better chances for rain next week(WWSB)

We will see a return to more widespread coverage of storms during the afternoon and evening as we start the work week. The rain chance going up to 50% by Monday. Highs will be slightly cooler but still in the low 90s. Lows will be in the mid 70s which is typical for this time of year.

The tropics remain quiet for now but we are still expecting to see much more activity by mid August.

Temperatures for the month of July were some of the hottest on record in fact this July could go down as the hottest on record here along the Suncoast. The high on Friday at the weather station at SRQ was 96 degrees tying the old mark set back in 1996.

