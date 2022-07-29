Motorcyclist dies after crash on U.S. 41

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 23-year-old Sarasota man has died after an early Thursday morning crash on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the man was traveling north on a motorcycle on U.S. 41, near the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport just after 3 a.m. While changing lanes, he lost control and collided with the curb. The motorcycle left the road and hit a concrete power pole.

The man was critically injured and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he died Friday, troopers say.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.