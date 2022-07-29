Advertise With Us
Motorcyclist dies after crash on U.S. 41

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 23-year-old Sarasota man has died after an early Thursday morning crash on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the man was traveling north on a motorcycle on U.S. 41, near the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport just after 3 a.m. While changing lanes, he lost control and collided with the curb. The motorcycle left the road and hit a concrete power pole.

The man was critically injured and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he died Friday, troopers say.

The crash remains under investigation.

