Manatee County Sheriff unlicensed contractor sting nets 8 arrests

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested eight offenders in connection with a workers’ compensation fraud and unlicensed contractor operation.

The purpose of the operation was to address unlicensed contractors who are working without the required contractor licenses and engaging in construction class work without the required workers’ compensation insurance exemptions. The arrests occurred over July 27th and 28.

In total, eight offenders were arrested for Failure to Obtain Workers Compensation Coverage and Unlicensed Contracting.

Alberto Alvarez , Thonotosassa

Ryan Bogos, Sarasota

Thomas Yannotti, Ellenton

Julian Guchak, North Port

Jeffery Tenpenny, St. Petersburg

Luis Pineiro , Bradenton

Daniel Rotar , North Port

Jamey Darnell, Sarasota

Residents seeking to hire a contractor should verify proper licensing and proof of insurance. Always ask to see their credentials, references from other customers, and never agree to pay the full amount for services upfront.

If you suspect someone is operating as an unlicensed contractor, contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

