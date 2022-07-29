Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Manatee County Sheriff unlicensed contractor sting nets 8 arrests

8 arrested in unlicensed contractor sting
8 arrested in unlicensed contractor sting(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested eight offenders in connection with a workers’ compensation fraud and unlicensed contractor operation.

The purpose of the operation was to address unlicensed contractors who are working without the required contractor licenses and engaging in construction class work without the required workers’ compensation insurance exemptions. The arrests occurred over July 27th and 28.

In total, eight offenders were arrested for Failure to Obtain Workers Compensation Coverage and Unlicensed Contracting.

Alberto Alvarez , Thonotosassa

Ryan Bogos, Sarasota

Thomas Yannotti,  Ellenton

Julian Guchak, North Port

Jeffery Tenpenny,  St. Petersburg

Luis Pineiro , Bradenton

Daniel Rotar ,  North Port

Jamey Darnell,  Sarasota

Residents seeking to hire a contractor should verify proper licensing and proof of insurance. Always ask to see their credentials, references from other customers, and never agree to pay the full amount for services upfront.

If you suspect someone is operating as an unlicensed contractor, contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No swim advisories issued for multiple Sarasota County beaches
Video footage shows two suspects believed to have stolen cash and jewelry from a Bradenton...
Burglars posing as pest control workers, Bradenton police warn
William Heagney
Sarasota man sentenced to life after soliciting sex with teen
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
No swim advisories in place at seven Sarasota County beach and swim areas and one Manatee...
Residents and visitors react to No Swim advisories at multiple beaches in Sarasota County and one in Manatee County

Latest News

An overturned truck is slowing traffic on State Road 70 at Natalie Way.
Overturned truck slowing traffic on State Road 70
A "no-swim" advisory has been issued for four beaches in Manatee County.
Manatee County issues swim advisories at three more beaches
John Scalzi's Friday forecast.
Even hotter today on the Suncoast, but with a difference
This photo provided by SeaWorld shows SeaWorld Rescue and other partners assessing manatee...
Rescued manatee flown from Texas before release in Crystal River