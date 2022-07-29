Manatee County Sheriff unlicensed contractor sting nets 8 arrests
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested eight offenders in connection with a workers’ compensation fraud and unlicensed contractor operation.
The purpose of the operation was to address unlicensed contractors who are working without the required contractor licenses and engaging in construction class work without the required workers’ compensation insurance exemptions. The arrests occurred over July 27th and 28.
In total, eight offenders were arrested for Failure to Obtain Workers Compensation Coverage and Unlicensed Contracting.
Alberto Alvarez , Thonotosassa
Ryan Bogos, Sarasota
Thomas Yannotti, Ellenton
Julian Guchak, North Port
Jeffery Tenpenny, St. Petersburg
Luis Pineiro , Bradenton
Daniel Rotar , North Port
Jamey Darnell, Sarasota
Residents seeking to hire a contractor should verify proper licensing and proof of insurance. Always ask to see their credentials, references from other customers, and never agree to pay the full amount for services upfront.
If you suspect someone is operating as an unlicensed contractor, contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.