Manatee County issues swim advisories at three more beaches

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Manatee County have issued “no-swim” advisories for three beaches, including Manatee Public Beach North. it was announced Friday.

The advisories have been issued for the following Manatee beaches:

Bayfront Park North (water sampling site near northernmost access to the park),

Manatee Public Beach North (water sampling site near Lifeguard Station Tower 1)

Coquina Beach North (water sampling site near Lifeguard Station Tower 5).

The no-swim advisory issued for Palma Sola South on July 25 remains in effect.

A no-swim advisory is issued when it is thought that contact with the water at the site could make beachgoers sick.

The advisories will be in effect until the waters meet Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) safety guidelines.

Other beaches located in Manatee County are not under advisory.

The Friday warning comes on the heels of Sarasota County issuing advisories on seven beaches:

Bird Key Park/ Ringling Causeway

Siesta Key Beach

Service Club Beach

Venice Fishing Pier

Brohard Beach

Casperson Beach

Manasota Key

The amount of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Monday, July 25 was outside acceptable limits, the health department said.

The beaches remain open, but wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended when no swim advisories are in place.

