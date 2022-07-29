Man gets life sentence for sexual battery of children

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexual battery of two children under 12 years of age.

Andrew James Lydecker was convicted by a jury Thursday of crimes committed between 2010 and 2018 against two children in different locations, prosecutors said. Since the life term was mandatory, Lydecker was sentenced immediately after the verdict was read.

The children, a female victim and a male victim, disclosed the abuse years after it happened and while they were staying in different locations.

Each child victim was unaware of the abuse of the other child until their disclosure to authorities.

