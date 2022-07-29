Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Man gets life sentence for sexual battery of children

Andrew James Lydecker
Andrew James Lydecker(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexual battery of two children under 12 years of age.

Andrew James Lydecker was convicted by a jury Thursday of crimes committed between 2010 and 2018 against two children in different locations, prosecutors said. Since the life term was mandatory, Lydecker was sentenced immediately after the verdict was read.

The children, a female victim and a male victim, disclosed the abuse years after it happened and while they were staying in different locations.

Each child victim was unaware of the abuse of the other child until their disclosure to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No swim advisories issued for multiple Sarasota County beaches
Video footage shows two suspects believed to have stolen cash and jewelry from a Bradenton...
Burglars posing as pest control workers, Bradenton police warn
No swim advisories in place at seven Sarasota County beach and swim areas and one Manatee...
Residents and visitors react to No Swim advisories at multiple beaches in Sarasota County and one in Manatee County
William Heagney
Sarasota man sentenced to life after soliciting sex with teen
8 arrested in unlicensed contractor sting
Manatee County Sheriff unlicensed contractor sting nets 8 arrests

Latest News

Siesta Key beach
Some ‘No Swim’ advisories lifted in Sarasota County
Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., (Source: POOL/CNN)
Congresswoman calls for federal probe into Florida utility
Florida Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., speaks during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol,...
Diaz disputes feds on gender identity, sexual orientation
Bobby Jones remains closed for renovation.
City Commission of Sarasota has found company to run Bobby Jones Golf Club