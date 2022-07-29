Advertise With Us
Ice cream truck operator convicted of child molestation

Eleazar Gutierrez-Castillo
Eleazar Gutierrez-Castillo(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The owner of an ice cream truck in Manatee County was convicted Friday of molesting a 15-year-old employee in 2021, the state attorney’s office said.

A jury found Eleazar Gutierrez-Castillo guilty of two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child and one count of attempted lewd or lascivious molestation.

The crimes were committed between May and September 2021 and investigated by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The defendant was the owner/operator of an ice cream truck. He hired the 15-year-old victim to work with him. While they were alone on the ice cream truck, the defendant molested his young employee on multiple occasions.

The crimes carry a maximum possible sentence of 35 years in prison. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

