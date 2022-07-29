Even hotter today on the Suncoast, but with a difference

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The dry Saharan dust Layer will again today suppress our cooling afternoon rains. That means hot temperatures.

Yesterday the high temperatures hit 93 at the airport and today we may top that by a degree or so. The dust will linger today and start to depart tomorrow keeping us in unusually hot and rain-free weather.

However, frictional forces will transport a small amount of the dry air to the surface and help lower the relative humidity. This is the reason a heat advisory will not be required today. The heat advisory is pinned on our “feels-like” temperature, which is itself dependent on the amount of moisture in the air. So for a hot summer day, we may feel a bit drier than most July afternoons.

Things are starting to dry out across the Suncoast. We will soon be getting to the point where we could use some rain. Over the weekend the dry air aloft will begin to mix away and moisture will slowly return. Minimal rain chances will return Saturday and Sunday with typical rain chances back by Tuesday.

