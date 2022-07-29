Advertise With Us
City Commission of Sarasota has found company to run Bobby Jones Golf Club

Bobby Jones remains closed for renovation.
Bobby Jones remains closed for renovation.(City of Sarasota)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City Commission of Sarasota has approved an agreement with Indigo Sports LLC to manage Bobby Jones Golf Club.

The golf course is currently under renovation and as part of the agreement, Indigo will oversee the installation and maintenance of new grass and the reconstruction and restoration of the historic 18-hole, Donald Ross-designed course. Once the course opens, they will manage all golf operations at Bobby Jones, including hiring employees, marketing the course, providing food and beverage service and more.

“This is a fiscally responsible decision by the commission, which will still retain oversight of the Bobby Jones budget each year,” reads a release from the city. “Indigo will be paid with revenues collected from users of the course. We expect the new and improved course to be a popular destination for residents and visitors alike, and we anticipate that Indigo will be able to deliver excellent customer service and a great golf experience for our patrons.”

In the meantime, as seen in the image below, significant work is underway and the restoration project at Bobby Jones is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

