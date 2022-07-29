Advertise With Us
Bradenton PD searching for man who tried to buy lottery tickets with counterfeit bills

Do you recognize this man?
Do you recognize this man?(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - We know that a $1 billion jackpot is appealing, but don’t commit a crime for a chance to win.

Bradenton Police are trying to identify a man who they say tried to buy lottery tickets at a gas station on 14th Street West. He attempted to pay with counterfeit $5 bills.

The man has been spotted riding a green women’s beach cruiser with a white seat. If you recognize him, contact Det. Gow (941) 932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com.

