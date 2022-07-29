Bradenton PD searching for man who tried to buy lottery tickets with counterfeit bills

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - We know that a $1 billion jackpot is appealing, but don’t commit a crime for a chance to win.

Bradenton Police are trying to identify a man who they say tried to buy lottery tickets at a gas station on 14th Street West. He attempted to pay with counterfeit $5 bills.

The man has been spotted riding a green women’s beach cruiser with a white seat. If you recognize him, contact Det. Gow (941) 932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com.

