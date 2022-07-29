Bradenton church leader returned to Miami to face fraud charges

MIAMI (AP) — A Bradenton man accused of selling toxic industrial bleach as a coronavirus cure through his Manatee County-based church has been returned to the United States after being arrested in Colombia.

Mark Grenon, 64, made his initial court appearance Thursday in Miami federal court following his recent extradition, according to court records. Grenon and his three adult sons were indicted last year on one count each of conspiracy to commit fraud and two counts each of criminal contempt.

Grenon is the archbishop of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, based in Bradenton. The church manufactured, promoted and sold chlorine dioxide as a “Miracle Mineral Solution,” officials said. The Grenons claim the solution can cure a vast variety of illnesses ranging from cancer to autism to malaria to COVID-19.

According to a federal indictment, the solution was being manufactured, marketed and sold by the Grenons. The indictment accuses the Grenon family of creating a nonreligious church in an “attempt to evade government regulation ... and shield themselves from prosecution.”

The federal Food and Drug Administration also filed an injunction in April of 2020 to stop brothers Joseph, Jordan and Jonathan Grenon, and their father, Mark, from selling the solution, in violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

The FDA has urged the public to not purchase or drink chlorine dioxide products sold as medical treatments.

According to court documents, the trial is set to begin Sept. 6.

- Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.