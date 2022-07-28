Watch: Clearwater aquarium rescues, releases 50 sea turtle hatchlings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fifty-two baby sea turtles were rescued Tuesday by Clearwater Marine Aquarium after they became disoriented and ended up off the beach, the aquarium said.

While patrolling a beach in the area, the facility’s sea turtle conservation team recovered the hatchlings that had wound up in a pool, hot tub, storm drain and driveway.

The hatchlings were brought to the aquarium for evaluation. One is being still there, being treated for an eye injury. One hatchling died on the way to the aquarium. the remaining 50 turtles received a clean bill of health and were released off Indian Shores.

Experts say sea turtle disorientations occur when they follow artificial lights away from the ocean, which can often result their death.

The aquarium urges all coastal residents and travelers to turn off lights during nesting and hatchling season, or to use wildlife sensitive lighting that only emit lights in particular wavelengths that won’t affect turtles.

