Pinellas County doctor arrested in narcotics investigation

Dr. Neelam Uppal,
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Pinellas County doctor has been arrested after detectives received information about fraudulent prescriptions being written and sold.

According to detectives, multiple sources identified Dr. Neelam Uppal, 62, as a potential source of writing the illegitimate prescriptions, specifically for Promethazine Codeine Syrup and Oxycodone. Detectives learned since January of 2022, Uppal sold over five hundred and fifty (550) Promethazine Codeine Syrup prescriptions and hundreds of Oxycodone prescriptions.

Investigators say Uppal prescribed both Promethazine Codeine Syrup and Oxycodone to undercover detectives without ever seeing, examining or speaking to them. Detectives received the prescriptions after paying $650.00 cash for each Promethazine Codeine Syrup prescription and $450.00 cash for each Oxycodone prescription.

Uppal is listed as an Infectious Disease Doctor and detectives say The Florida Department of Health shows Uppal to be on probationary status.

On July 26, detectives served a search warrant at Uppal’s residence and business. Uppal primarily conducted business from her residence. While detectives were at Uppal’s residence two individuals arrived to obtain additional fraudulent prescriptions. They also found a significant amount of currency and gold bars.

Uppal was charged with three counts of Trafficking in Codeine and three counts of Trafficking in Oxycodone. She was taken into custody and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) was also present and served Uppal with a civil injunction to revoke her ability to further prescribe medication.

