No Swim Advisories issued for multiple Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As a precaution, the Sarasota County Health Department has issued “No Swim” advisories for the following beaches:

Bird Key Park/ Ringling Causeway

Siesta Key Beach

Service Club Beach

Venice Fishing Pier

Brohard Beach

Casperson Beach

Manasota Key

The amount of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Monday, July 25 was outside acceptable limits. The beaches remain open, but wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended when no swim advisories advisory in place. Enterococcus bacteria can be caused by pet waste, livestock, birds, land-dwelling and marine wildlife, stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.

Some bacteria are naturally present in the environment. However, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has found a link between health and water quality. Signage advising the public not to swim or engage in water recreation will stay in place until follow-up water testing results meet the EPA’s recreational water quality standards.

Workers are taking more samples of the water Thursday.

No sewage spills have been reported within one mile of the posted beaches in the past two weeks.

The rapid response team from Sarasota County and City of Venice has determined the cause of the elevated bacteria levels is likely due to natural sources. The team observed a wrack line of decaying algae around the rocks and along the shoreline. Wrack lines, which provide food for shorebirds and wildlife, act as natural bacteria reservoirs. Additionally, significant rainfall amounts may be contributing to the higher bacteria levels by washing accumulated pollutants from the land surface into waterways.

DOH-Sarasota Environmental Administrator Tom Higginbotham emphasizes that the Florida Healthy Beaches program protects beach goers when conditions are unsuitable for swimming. This is done by testing beach water weekly and providing up-to-date explanations of the results.

“When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill. People, especially those who are very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system that swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water contacts a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes.” said Higginbotham.

Local health officials emphasize that beaches remain open. However, residents and visitors are urged not to wade, swim, or engage in water recreation at these beaches until the advisory is lifted. In addition, you should not eat shellfish such as crabs and shrimp collected in the immediate area of any beach with a no-swim advisory in place. Finfish caught live and healthy can be eaten if filleted.

Earlier this week, a no swim advisory for Palma Sola beach in Manatee County was issued due to the same bacteria.

