Heat advisory up on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry Saharan dust has floated across the Atlantic on strong upper air winds and is now over the Suncoast.

The impact of the dust is two-fold. It suppresses rainfall and, sometimes, created colorful sunsets. The weather will feature full sunshine today with high UV indexes and temperatures in the mid90s.

Heat advisories were issued this morning for Manatee County and may be expanded to include other counties in the Suncoast. A heat advisory is issued when the “feels-like” temperatures hit 110 degrees. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if you must work outdoors today.

The dry and hot weather will continue tomorrow but slight rain chances will be introduced. A trough of low pressure will drift past south Florida and a brief surge of moisture will move toward the Suncoast. That may bring a shower or two but, for this time of year, we will remain unusually dry through the weekend.

