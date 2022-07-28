Florida homeowners insurance payments continue to rise

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida state legislature met in May to stop the issue of increasing homeowners insurance, but since then the price of insurance has only risen.

“Most carriers are nonrenewing policies due to the age of the roof. There are new stipulations that are preventing companies from non renewing how they’re just putting new stipulations in place. We can’t non-renew you for the roof but we can renew you for something else and the roof will be included in that,” said insurance agent Latalyia McKnight.

Some of those stipulations are the age of the home, the roof, and if you live near the coast where storms are more likely to hit.

The Sleepy Hollow Horse Farm property has been a part of Timmy Etherington’s family for more than 50 years and he’s spoken to 50 agents trying to get insurance.

“Everything has either doubled or tripled and I think what they require is a new roof and luckily this house has a new roof from a year or two ago but still it being older than 1980 it’s almost impossible to find insurance that will cover.”

According to Insurance Information Institute, Florida homeowners are paying nearly three times the national average and they said some of those reasons include roofing fraud, inflation, and rising home repair costs.

Etherington wants state representatives to help working-class people.

“I just wish that Tallahassee could more focus on things that are going to help the working class people and not focus on penalizing Disney or the Special Olympics.”

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law aimed at easing homeowners insurance premium increases but many say this issue has been happening for years and the rates continue to rise.

