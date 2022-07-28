City of Sarasota hosts forum focusing on improving North Trail in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A forum on Wednesday taking place at the Van Wezel, focusing on where the North Trail in Sarasota has been and where it’s heading. The North Trail is about a two-and-a-half mile stretch of Tamiami Trail, from 10th Street to University Parkway.

“It has been a tremendous, phenomenal change, it’s only the beginning but there is way more to do,” said Jon Baugh, a longtime resident of the North Trail.

Baugh has lived on the North Trail for 20 years now. In that time, he says there has been huge strides in cleaning up the area, especially when it comes to drugs and prostitution. He and others would like to see more commerce and more affordable housing on the North Trail.

“With all the open and vacant properties there, please develop it, do it properly,” said Baugh.

A large crowd turning out for the forum. They had a chance to hear what city officials are saying about the exciting future for the North Trail. Residents were also asking lots of questions as well.

“I always think these are beneficial to have and hear what their plans are,” said Ruth Conover, a North Trail resident.

“I think apartments and condos makes sense because business will then follow,” said Dottie Rutledge, a North Trail resident. “You build it and they will come.”

There recently has been housing added and upgrades to some of the motels. Many projects currently in the works include more housing developments and some commercial developments.

“The North Trail is a unique place, it should continue to foster our own story and our own uniqueness,” said Jen Ahearn-Koch, a Commissioner for the city of Sarasota. “Continue to share that with not only the visitors but also create a sense of place, sense of pride for the residents who live there and the businesses should be proud to be there as well.”

The North Trail is usually the first thing visitors see on their way to Sarasota from the airport. City officials and residents say they can’t wait to see what the future holds for this gateway to the city.

“Excited, it’s like you know your headache is going away, that’s how excited I am,” said Baugh.

