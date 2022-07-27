Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Woman falls off pontoon boat and hit by prop, Panhandle authorities say

A woman was injured when she was knocked off a pontoon boat at Crab Island, near Destin, in the...
A woman was injured when she was knocked off a pontoon boat at Crab Island, near Destin, in the Florida Panhandle.(VisitFlorida)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESTIN, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was severely injured Tuesday when she fell off a pontoon boat and was hit by the propeller, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 22-year old tourist suffered multiple deep lacerations to her arm, deputies said. She was apparently bow-riding on the pontoon boat, with her feet in the water, when a wave knocked her overboard and under the boat, where she was struck by the propeller.

It happened near Destin, in the intracoastal waterway west of Crab Island, a popular sandbar anchoring spot for pleasure boaters.

Sheriff’s office marine units arrived and applied a tourniquet for the severe bleeding, helping with her treatment until EMS arrived to take over her care.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Kittens and cats rescued from deplorable conditions inside Bradenton home.
Elderly woman found dead in Bradenton home, kittens and cats rescued from deplorable conditions
Frank Vaughn
Sarasota police find man missing for two days
No Swim Advisory issued for Palma Sola Bay
WWSB Generic Stock 14
Inmate dies in custody in Manatee County Jail

Latest News

Trump v. DeSantis: Young conservatives debate GOP’s future
KIA
Police warn of increase of theft of Kia, Hyundai vehicles
Frank Vaughn
Sarasota police find man missing for two days
Lido pool reopens after pump failure
Lido Beach pool reopens after two-week repair