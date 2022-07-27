Woman falls off pontoon boat and hit by prop, Panhandle authorities say

DESTIN, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was severely injured Tuesday when she fell off a pontoon boat and was hit by the propeller, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 22-year old tourist suffered multiple deep lacerations to her arm, deputies said. She was apparently bow-riding on the pontoon boat, with her feet in the water, when a wave knocked her overboard and under the boat, where she was struck by the propeller.

It happened near Destin, in the intracoastal waterway west of Crab Island, a popular sandbar anchoring spot for pleasure boaters.

Sheriff’s office marine units arrived and applied a tourniquet for the severe bleeding, helping with her treatment until EMS arrived to take over her care.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

