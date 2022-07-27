Advertise With Us
Watch: Baby sea turtles take a wrong turn; get rescued

Baby sea turtles take wrong turn into parking lot
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of baby sea turtles were rescued and released into the Gulf over the weekend after they took a wrong turn out of the nest.

Bradenton Beach police officers, along with Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies and the Island Turtle Watch team found some hatchlings who became disoriented. After hatching, they headed toward a parking lot across a street, instead of the open water.

Video shows the rescuers were able to scoop the up and get them heading in the right direction where they successfully swam away.

Baby sea turtles take wrong turn into parking lot
