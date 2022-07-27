Watch: Baby sea turtles take a wrong turn; get rescued

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of baby sea turtles were rescued and released into the Gulf over the weekend after they took a wrong turn out of the nest.

Bradenton Beach police officers, along with Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies and the Island Turtle Watch team found some hatchlings who became disoriented. After hatching, they headed toward a parking lot across a street, instead of the open water.

Video shows the rescuers were able to scoop the up and get them heading in the right direction where they successfully swam away.

BABY TURTLE RESCUE & RELEASE 🐢: This weekend, Sgt. Nixon helped Bradenton Beach PD officers and the Island Turtle Watch team relocate some lost baby sea turtles when they hatched on the beach and went the wrong way into a parking lot across the street. #SeaTurtleRescue pic.twitter.com/H3ZHRHaF4c — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) July 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.