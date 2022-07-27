Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Up-to-date vaccines required for school students

(Source: WABC/CNN)
By Kelsie Cairns
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wednesday is the first day back for Manatee and Sarasota County students.

Parents, in order for your child to attend school vaccine paperwork is required! Florida law says all students attending school must have an up-to-date Florida Certification of Immunization Form known as the DH 680 form.

If your child will not get vaccinated citing religious reasons, you must show the religious exemption form which is the DH 681.

Health departments in both Manatee and Sarasota counties have these forms available.

Required vaccines include:

-DTaP (diphtheria tetanus pertussis, a.k.a whooping cough)

-IPV (polio)

-MMR (measles mumps rubella)

-Hep b (hepatitis b)

-Varicella (a.k.a chicken pox)

If your child is eligible, local health department facilities have free immunizations.

These are federally funded by the vaccines for children program.

