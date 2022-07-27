Suncoast weather is changing over the next 24 hours

Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure remains to our north today and will direct our winds out of the southeast today. Some instability in the atmosphere will be provided today by the sea breeze and the addition of upper air energy.

So, despite drier air starting to move in, our rain chances remain high today, but slightly lower than yesterday. There could be a few more storms in the near shore waters earlier this afternoon which will be growing on old storm boundaries leftover from yesterday’s storms.

The first half of drive-time will have to deal with more storms that could reduce visibility and contain frequent lightning and gusty winds. The morning and early afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm.

Tomorrow, the dry air will be in place and rain chances will plummet. As Floridians know, without the afternoon storms the temperatures rise. Over the next few days our “feels-like” temperatures could approach 110 and heat advisories may be required in places. The air temperatures will climb to the mid-90′s and the skies will be mostly sunny.

