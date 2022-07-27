Advertise With Us
SunCoast Blood Centers, Bradenton PD team up to stock up on reserves

Donating isn't often at the forefront of people's minds, at least, until tragedy strikes.
Donating isn't often at the forefront of people's minds, at least, until tragedy strikes.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SunCoast Blood Centers are reporting lower numbers of donations for 2022 and they are reporting crisis level needs for O+ and O- blood.

The Bradenton Police Department will host a Blood Drive Friday, June 29 from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm, at the Bradenton Police Department located at 100 10th St. W. in downtown.

Aside from helping local hospitals, the blood drive will benefit the BERC program (Blood Emergency Readiness Corp.). SunCoast Blood Centers is currently on-call this week for BERC, in case of a national emergency.  SunCoast Blood Centers are members of the BERC program and as a result, supply blood to areas across the Country in need during a National Emergency or Natural Disaster.

Since joining the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, the SunCoast Blood Centers have collected extra blood products as part of its on-call schedule. 

SunCoast Blood Centers have been activated twice, the first time was in December 2021 when blood was sent to the tornado-impacted regions of Kentucky, and again, most recently in May, in Uvalde, Texas at the site of the deadly school shooting.

Please call 1-866-97-BLOOD to set up an appointment to donate blood or go to our website: suncoastblood.org.

