Sarasota police find man missing for two days

UPDATED July 27 at 9:25 a.m. with police saying he has been found.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police say they have found a man reported missing Monday afternoon.

Frank Vaughan was reported missing in the area of 16th Street in Sarasota. In a notice on Twitter Wednesday morning, police say Vaughn has been located and he is safe.

Update…Mr. Vaughan was located and returned home safely. https://t.co/fi105ovP9F — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) July 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.