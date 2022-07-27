Advertise With Us
Sarasota police find man missing for two days

Frank Vaughn
Frank Vaughn(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
UPDATED July 27 at 9:25 a.m. with police saying he has been found.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police say they have found a man reported missing Monday afternoon.

Frank Vaughan was reported missing in the area of 16th Street in Sarasota. In a notice on Twitter Wednesday morning, police say Vaughn has been located and he is safe.

