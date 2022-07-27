Sarasota police find man missing for two days
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
UPDATED July 27 at 9:25 a.m. with police saying he has been found.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police say they have found a man reported missing Monday afternoon.
Frank Vaughan was reported missing in the area of 16th Street in Sarasota. In a notice on Twitter Wednesday morning, police say Vaughn has been located and he is safe.
Update…Mr. Vaughan was located and returned home safely. https://t.co/fi105ovP9F— Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) July 27, 2022
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.