Manatee County Schools reminding parents to apply for meal benefits

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools has issued a reminder to parents and guardians that the deadline to apply for meal benefits is fast approaching.

The start of the new school year, August 10, is right around the corner and with the expiration of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s nationwide COVID-19 waivers, lunch meals are no longer free for all students.

However, breakfast will continue to be free for all students.

If your student is Directly Certified (receives SNAP, TANF, FDPIR, or Medicaid benefits) they will automatically be eligible to receive FREE lunch without need for a meal benefit application.

Full pay lunch prices are $2.75 for elementary students and $3.00 for secondary students.

Families can apply for Free or Reduced Price Meal Benefits at https://www.manateeschools.net/meal. Only one application is needed per household.

If your student attends one of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools, their lunch is free and no application is needed.  For a list of schools please click here: https://www.manateeschools.net/Page/11582

Families should use www.MyPaymentsPlus.com to ensure there is money on your child’s account for lunch and/or a la carte items.

