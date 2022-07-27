Manatee County Commission meeting met with protesters

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County commissioners declared Victory for life Day on July 26. The proclamation comes after the Roe v. Wade decision was overturned by the Supreme Court.

The Victory for life Day shows support for the U.S. Supreme Court to limit access to abortions. The proclamation was finalized today in a six-to-one decision from the county commission.

“We hadn’t been able to overturn this law that allows babies to be killed while they’re still developing,” said James Sacher, a Manatee County Commissioner. “This is good news because we’ve finally had some victory for life.”

However, the commission meeting was met with protesters in opposition to the proclamation. The Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida had about twenty-five protesters outside of the building. Many of the same protesters spoke during the meeting in public comment.

“Over half of the population lost their rights with the overturning of Roe v. Wade,” said Shannon Keever the communications director of Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida.

Protesters of all ages showed their support with a 15-year-old joining in. All of the protesters had the same message that abortion is healthcare and they will continue to fight for their rights, according to Leah Tiberini, a volunteer for Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida.

“If I were to get pregnant I should have access to abortions here in Florida, whether its past the fifteen weeks or just after I missed my period,” said Tiberini. “I think that what they are doing in there is really detrimental to their own constituents.”

The protesters said they would continue to fight for women’s rights to abortions and safe health care. According to Keever, its the same fight her grandmother and great-grandmother did.

