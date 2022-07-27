Lido Beach pool reopens after two-week repair
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a faulty circulation pump forced the City of Sarasota to close the Lido Beach pool two weeks ago, the city announced the pool will reopen Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The pool, at 400 Ben Franklin Drive, was forced to shut down when the pump failed.
Lido Beach pool is open 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Daily swim passes are $4 for adults and $2 for children, and seniors age 55 and up.
For more information visit LetsPlaySarasota.com or contact Emily Morris, Parks & Recreation manager at 941-263-6732.
POOL'S OPEN! 🏊💦 Ready for swimmers @ 10 am today!— City of Sarasota (@CityofSarasota) July 27, 2022
More: https://t.co/5GSRZYsbNk pic.twitter.com/BbsdK3IwDy
