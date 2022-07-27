Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Lido Beach pool reopens after two-week repair

Lido pool reopens after pump failure
Lido pool reopens after pump failure
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a faulty circulation pump forced the City of Sarasota to close the Lido Beach pool two weeks ago, the city announced the pool will reopen Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The pool, at 400 Ben Franklin Drive, was forced to shut down when the pump failed.

Lido Beach pool is open 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Daily swim passes are $4 for adults and $2 for children, and seniors age 55 and up.

For more information visit LetsPlaySarasota.com or contact Emily Morris, Parks & Recreation manager at 941-263-6732.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Kittens and cats rescued from deplorable conditions inside Bradenton home.
Elderly woman found dead in Bradenton home, kittens and cats rescued from deplorable conditions
Frank Vaughn
Sarasota police find man missing for two days
No Swim Advisory issued for Palma Sola Bay
WWSB Generic Stock 14
Inmate dies in custody in Manatee County Jail

Latest News

Frank Vaughn
Sarasota police find man missing for two days
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast
Suncoast weather is changing over the next 24 hours
Protesters stand outside the Manatee County administration building July 26, 2022, as...
Manatee County Commission meeting met with protesters
The motion, brought forward by Commissioner James Satcher, was met with a lively discussion as...
Manatee County Commissioners weigh concealed carry for employees